Police investigate crash reportedly related to shooting in northeast Albuquerque

Police are investigating a shooting that investigators said is related to a crash near a busy intersection in northeast Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that investigators said is related to a crash near a busy intersection in northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police officers responded around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a crash and a shooting in the area of Comanche Road, just west of Eubank Boulevard. They found a man with a gunshot wound, whom medics took to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are blocking traffic on Comanche while detectives investigate. Avoid the area in the meantime.

We will keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News.