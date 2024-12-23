Police investigate deadly crash and shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Homicide detectives are investigating after officers found a person with a gunshot wound at the scene of a crash in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 5:30 a.m. Monday, a 911 call came in, reporting a crash on Menaul Boulevard, just east of Louisiana Boulevard. Officers and paramedics responded and tried saving the driver of the vehicle. However, that person died at the scene.

Officers found the driver had a gunshot wound. As a result, detectives are investigating this death as a homicide.

Eastbound Menaul is blocked between Chama Street and Pennsylvania Street while detectives investigate.