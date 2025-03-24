Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that officers say happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, they found a pedestrian lying near Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue. The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him fled the scene. A witness said it was a silver truck.

If you have any information, call the investigator at 505-955-5685