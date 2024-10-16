Police investigate deadly shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have launched an investigation after they say they found a man dead at an apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, residents called 911 saying they discovered a dead body near the entrance of the Volcanes Commons apartment complex, just west of Coors and Glenrio.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives began investigating.

We’ll keep you posted with updates on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News as we learn more.