Police investigate fatal shooting at westside Walmart

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person is dead and others were injured in a shooting and related vehicle crash at the Walmart at 2550 Coors Blvd. NW Wednesday night.

Albuquerque Police Department officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting, including a ShotSpotter activation, and a fight at the location. Albuquerque Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, where one individual was found shot and later died of their wounds.

Other people reportedly involved in the incident were in some sort of vehicle crash. They were were transported to the hospital, condition unknown.

Police did not say if anyone was in custody.

The APD Homicide Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation. The area around the Walmart is closed until further notice.

