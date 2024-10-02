Police investigate fatal stabbing overnight in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that police say happened Tuesday night in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Eubank Blvd. N.E., near Eubank and Menaul, just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived and found someone with what they described as a stab wound.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call 505-242-COPS (2677).