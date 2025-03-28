Police investigate ‘justified homicide’ in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating what they describe as a “justifiable homicide” that happened overnight in northeast Albuquerque.

APD officers responded Friday at around 1:10 a.m. to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex, just south of San Mateo Boulevard and Osuna Road. They arrived and found a man dead with gunshot wounds.

Detectives investigated and say the man tried forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment after a dispute. Her friend then stepped in and shot him.

After consulting with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, however, APD stated no charges will be filed at this time.

Detectives are still investigating.