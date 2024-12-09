Police investigate suspicious death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives are investigating what they describe as a suspicious death they discovered Monday morning in southwest Albuquerque.

At around 8:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Coal Ave. SW for a welfare check on a person whom neighbors hadn’t been seen “in a couple of days.”

According to police, officers found a person dead at the scene.

“Due to evidence on scene, this is being investigated as a suspicious death,” APD stated in a news release.

The investigation is still ongoing.