Police: Man accused of killing 2 in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two people Monday night in Santa Fe.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, Santa Fe police officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near Siringo Road and Camino Consuelo. They arrived and found a black Cadillac SUV at the bottom of an arroyo near Siringo Road.

An officer reportedly saw a man exit the vehicle and run away. According to police, he dropped a gun when they chased him down and found him covered in blood. They identified him as 23-year-old Manuel Joseph Martinez and detained him.

Then, officers returned to the vehicle and found a man and a woman dead inside. They said the man and the woman each sustained a gunshot wound. They identified them as 19-year-old Abraham Dominic Romo and 23-year-old Ebony Faith Martinez, each from Santa Fe.

Martinez now faces two counts each of murder and resisting and obstructing an officer. He also faces a tampering with evidence charge. He is now in the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities on Sept. 23 arrested Martinez on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and trafficking controlled substances. However, a judge granted him conditions of release.

Detectives are still investigating.