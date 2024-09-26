Police: Motorcyclist dead after crash in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car trying to make a U-turn on a busy northeast Albuquerque road Wednesday evening.

The crashed happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at Tramway and Menaul. An investigation found someone silver tried to make a U-turn from northbound Tramway onto southbound in their silver Toyota Prius. As they did, the southbound motorcycle crashed into the rear of the Prius.

Medics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

Three people were in the Prius and medics took them to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.