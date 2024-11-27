Police seek person missing under suspicious circumstances

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, Matthew Aragon has a traumatic brain injury and isn't able to speak well.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking your help in finding a man who has now been missing for days under suspicious circumstances.

According to APD, Matthew Aragon left his house in his white Chrysler 300 last Friday. His car was reportedly last seen at a gas station near 4th Street and Montaño but he wasn’t found with it.

Police stated that Aragon has a traumatic brain injury and isn’t able to speak well. He also recently had brain surgery and left home without his post-surgery medication.

If you see Aragon, call 242-COPS (2677)

Left: Missing person bulletin on Matthew Aragon from the Albuquerque Police Department; Right: Bulletin on Aragon from the New Mexico Department of Safety