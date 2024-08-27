Police seek person of interest after Pride flags stolen from downtown Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. — Police are looking for a person of interest in the case of someone allegedly stealing 25 Pride flags from downtown Alamosa this weekend.

Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Alamosa police officers learned about a theft that occurred throughout three blocks of the downtown district earlier that morning. Officers then discovered someone stole 25 Pride flags from the area.

Officers recovered three flags but are still looking for 22 other flags, valued at around $563. Police are investigating this as a “bias-motivated crime.”

The Alamosa Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying the person in a photo they released. If you can identify this person of interest, reach out to them through CSP dispatch at 719-589-5807 or their admin line at 719-589-2548.