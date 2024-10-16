Police seek suspect accused of robbing and killing man at apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police need your help tracking down a suspect accused of robbing and killing a man at his apartment last year.

Albuquerque police accuse Jarrett Chacon of killing Larry Norsworthy. They arrested Chacon on a separate case in September 2023 but he was released ahead of a trial. Since then, he has reportedly failed to show up for court.

Police arrested Jasmine Trujillo in this case already. Trujillo is the alleged boyfriend of Chacon. According to court records, Trujillo stayed with Norsworthy after getting evicted from Chacon’s apartment in February 2023.

While staying with Norsworthy, Trujillo is accused of stealing money from him and using his vehicle without permission. When Norsworthy changed the codes on his mobile banking, Trujillo and Chacon allegedly plotted to get into his apartment, beat him up, get the codes and rob him.

While carrying out the plot, investigators say they beat Norsworthy up and then took his vehicle and his phone among other items.

A neighbor found Norsworthy dead a day later.

Evidence and witness accounts connected Trujillo and Chacon to the murder as suspects.

Chacon faces charges of murder and aggravated burglary – and conspiracy charges for each. If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also visit the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers website.