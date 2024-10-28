Police seek suspect in gunfire after Halloween house party

Video showed people scattering from a house party in a neighborhood where someone fired multiple gunshots after the party. Now, police are looking to identify the shooter.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Shots fired after a high school Halloween house party has police looking for a suspect in the gunfire and neighbors on edge.

This all happened in a neighborhood along Doña Ana Loop, right off of Chayote Road and U.S. Highway 550. Witnesses told us two teens got into an argument over alcohol at the house party. That’s when police say someone started firing gunshots into the air.

Surveillance video captured what sounded like countless shots fired.

“We could see teens racing around the corners to get out. I heard kids saying, ‘We need to go, go, go.’ We heard people screaming.”

Thankfully, Rio Rancho police say no one was hurt. They’re now trying to identify the shooter – or shooters. Reach out to them if you have any video or information that could help: