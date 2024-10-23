Police seek suspect vehicle in deadly double shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are looking for a suspect vehicle and more information in the case of a deadly double shooting near Coors and Quail.

According to Crime Stoppers, two people were fatally shot Sunday while driving in the area of Coors and Quail.

Detectives are now seeking your help in finding a 2010-15 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class SUV, believed to be connected to the case. They say the vehicle appeared to have no license plate. However, they did get two good photos of it.

If you have any information about the case or the vehicle’s location, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also visit the Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers website. You could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.