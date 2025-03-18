Police seek vehicle in deadly hit-and-run on Unser

The crash happened Sunday night on Unser, just south of I-40.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night on Unser Boulevard, just south of I-40 in Albuquerque.

Detectives say a car was heading south on Unser and hit a pedestrian. They are still working to identify the person who died but are looking for a white 2015-19 GMC or Chevy Silverado 1500 truck.

They say the vehicle will have a lot of damage to the driver’s side bumper and fog lamps. If you have any information, call 242-COPS (2677).