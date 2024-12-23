Police shoot suspect charged in string of armed robberies

Two men are facing charges for an alleged string of armed robberies that led to an officer shooting one of them Sunday, according to police.

Police shot 32-year-old Roberto Perez in the parking lot of McDonalds at Carlisle Boulevard and Claremont Avenue in northeast Albuquerque.

Perez and 35-year-old Joshua Garcia are accused of robbing a Circle K at Paseo del Norte and Jefferson Street just before 1 p.m. Sunday. A 911 caller allegedly said they stole cash and cigarettes at gunpoint and then drove away in a blue Hyundai sedan.

At around 1:34 p.m., the men are accused of taking a cash register gunpoint from the Verizon store at 1800 Unser Blvd NW and driving away in a blue Hyundai.

Then, at around 4:30 p.m., detectives said they spotted the blue Hyundai in the area of Pennsylvania Street and Comanche Road. Detectives said they followed the car to Carlisle Boulevard and Claremont Avenue, where the men entered the AutoZone store there.

Once the men left the store, they allegedly ran away. Detectives caught up to Garcia and took him into custody. However, police said Perez kept ran into the McDonalds parking lot.

According to police, Perez had a gun in his hand. Detectives said they ordered him to drop the gun “several times.” Then, at least one officer then fired their gun, striking Perez in the torso.

Perez is expected to recover, according to police.

Perez and Garcia both face two counts of armed robbery and a count of eluding and evading an officer, plus conspiracy charges. Garcia is now in the Metropolitan Detention Center. Perez will join him there once he is out of the hospital.

Roberto Perez Joshua Garcia