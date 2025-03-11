Police shut down Montgomery due to deadly shooting and a crash

Investigators say a security guard shot and killed a person accused of an armed carjacking at an Albuquerque park that left one person dead and another injured overnight.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police shut down Montgomery Boulevard after a crash and deadly shooting there and deadly carjacking elsewhere Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a church near Montgomery Park. In the lot, police said someone approached a vehicle where three people were sleeping and tried taking their vehicle. They spoke to a woman who allegedly told them she saw the suspect shoot her brother and her mother, killing the brother and injuring the mother.

According to police, the suspect took off in the vehicle with the two shooting victims inside. The suspect drove to the intersection of Montgomery and Andrew Drive where he crashed with a black Jeep. The driver clashed with the suspect, which a nearby security guard noticed. That led to the guard shooting and killing the suspect.

Further details are limited. An investigation is ongoing.