Police: Suspect arrested for murder at site of alleged crime

Jonathan Morales is accused of shooting and killing a man last month at a motel.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man connected to a November homicide at the place where it allegedly happened.

According to APD, Jonathan Morales shot and killed Adan Valenzuela-Morales at the Loma Verde Motel on Central, just east of Louisiana. Investigators said it happened the morning of Nov. 15 over stolen clothes. A few days later, they charged Morales with the shooting.

Police arrested Morales at that same motel Thursday.

First responders took Morales to the hospital. While there, investigators said he attacked several people as he tried to escape.

Now, in addition to the charges of murder and tampering with evidence, Morales is also charged with six counts of aggravated battery, aggravated batter upon an officer, assault upon a health care worker, escape from custody and resisting or evading a peace officer.