Lobo men’s basketball team picked to finish second in Mountain West preseason poll

LAS VEGAS — The New Mexico Lobo men’s basketball team were picked to finish second in a preseason predicted order of finish that the Mountain West Conference released Thursday for the 2024-25 season.

The Lobos received a first-place vote and 233 points overall in the poll. Select media members voted and officials announced the results Thursday ahead of media day.

The Boise State Broncos are predicted to win the regular-season title this season. The Broncos received high marks for four star players returning to the squad. The team received 19 first-place votes and 276 points overall.

Behind the Broncos and the Lobos were the Nevada Wolf Pack in third with a first-place vote and 219 points, San Diego State in fourth with two first-place votes and 213 points, UNLV in fifth with two first-place votes and 178 points, and Utah State in sixth with a first-place vote and 169 points.

The five other Mountain West teams didn’t receive any first-place votes. Only Colorado State received more than 100 points in the poll (160 points, seventh).

Here is the full predicted order of finish for Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams this season: