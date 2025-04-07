Portales community honors 2 high school students

Hundreds of students, faculty and community members gathered in Portales Monday morning to remember two high school students who died last week.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, PHS student Emma Ainsworth was found not breathing in a bathroom at the high school and later died at the hospital.

A few days later, 16-year-old Xavier Lujan died in a rollover crash near Santa Rosa.

Portales schools cancelled classes today, so the community could attend their memorials.

Ainsworth’s father set up a spotfund to honor her. The money will go towards the school’s drama club and tennis team.

A GoFundMe was also set up to pay for Lujan’s funeral expenses and to support his family.