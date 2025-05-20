Prehistoric putt putt roars its way into metro area

A new miniature golf course with a dinosaur-heavy theme could open by the end of this week in the heart of Rio Rancho.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A new family friendly attraction is combining prehistoric and putt putt at Southern and Unser boulevards in Rio Rancho.

With 14 animatronic dinosaurs, two 18-hole miniature golf courses and an ice cream bar, Rick Lane’s decades-long dream is coming together at Rick’s Prehistoric Mini Golf.

“My overall mission is to build communities through providing them opportunities to have experiences with their families so building relationships to strengthen the community,” Lane said.

When Lane thinks back to his childhood, he has fond memories of playing miniature golf and eating ice cream with his family.

“I’m the oldest of six, so it was always a little bit of competition to see who can do better than each other, so it was always a great time that we had,” he said.

He wants to share those great times with others. Lane said the metro area has grown since he moved here in 2018, and he wants to be a part of that growth as Rio Rancho continues to develop.

Lane said they are scheduled to open this Friday if all the inspections go well this week. And if it’s a hole-in-one he plans to expand. His company is called Rick’s Adventure World and he hopes to create more places for memories around the metro.

“An animal kingdom miniature golf, a race around the world indoor electric go-karts, a galaxy-themed 30-lane bowling alley, and eventually maybe an indoor waterpark,” Lane said.