Prepping a wildfire emergency kit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfire season is here and the combination of strong winds and dry air can turn a spark into a growing fire in seconds.

When a fire starts to spread, every second counts to get your family to safety.

Danielle Silva, with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, showed us some tips for getting your emergency plan in place.

