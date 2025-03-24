Preview: Albuquerque Sweet Week

The week is all leading up to the Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest at Expo New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you have a sweet tooth, you’re going to love a new event in town – “Sweet Week” in Albuquerque.

It’s a citywide celebration dedicated to all things sweet. It kicks off this Saturday, March 29 with small-group classes, unique dining experiences and specialty product release parties. It all leads up to the Southwest Chocolate & Coffee Fest, April 5-6 at Expo New Mexico.

Dean Strober stopped by to talk more about it.

Learn more here and in the video above.