Preview: ‘Evening in Paradise’ this Saturday

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Bernalillo County is hosting one of its largest events of the year this Saturday with the annual “Evening in Paradise.”

It’s a free event that is family-friendly. There are live performances, a zipline and a movie at dusk scheduled. It all kicks off at 4 p.m. at Paradise Hills Park.

County Commissioner Walt Benson stopped by to talk about it in the video above.