Pride Month festivities set for this weekend in New Mexico

Pride Month events are set for this weekend in Albuquerque and Santa Fe and Bernalillo County wants to make sure you celebrate safely if you're celebrating in the county.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — June is Pride Month and Pride festivities are set to be in full swing this weekend in New Mexico, including in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Pride Parade and Fest is set for this Saturday. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Central and Girard. Gates will open at 2 p.m. for the festival in Albuquerque Civic Plaza. Ticket information and more is on their site.

Southern Tiwa Territories will host the first-ever Rad Pride in Tiguex Park. There will be a rally, mutual aid, free food, performances and more Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

If you plan on drinking to celebrate Pride in Bernalillo County, Sandoval County or Santa Fe County, you can redeem an Uber ride voucher to ensure you get home safe. Between Friday at 10 a.m. and Monday at 2 a.m., you can enter the code PRIDE25 under “Vouchers” in the Uber app to receive up to $10 off two trips.

The offer is valid for up to 1,500 rides and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The discount does not apply to Uber Eats orders or cover driver tips.