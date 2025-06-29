Pride on the Pitch promotes inclusivity for all United fans

New Mexico United held their annual Pride Month celebration during the game with Colorado Springs.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the first New Mexico United season, the club has worked with LGBTQ+ organizations to host Pride on the Pitch night. So while fans watched United face off with Colorado Springs, they also were a part of the Pride celebration night.

Throughout the game, fans could buy different Pride merch and visit LGBTQ+ exhibits connecting people to some of the resources available in New Mexico.

“We had an excellent turnout,” said Astria Ramos, an administrative support specialist at the Gender Voice Center. “The Pride (night) at United has always been an excellent crowd. Everyone’s been always so supportive here, and we just want to make sure we reach out and show that there are many resources, especially here in New Mexico.”

Some of the LGBTQ+ organizations in attendance were highlighted during halftime. There were also fundraisers for Albuquerque Pride during the game, including the release of a special 2025 United Pride kit with proceeds going to the Transgender Resource Center.

“This club is all about bringing people together, and that is across every sort of boundary or spectrum you can imagine,” said David Wiese-Carl, United vice president for media and impact. “Right? So that is regardless of your skin color, where you’re from, where you were born, who you love. Anything like this is a club for everyone. We’re proud to partner with Albuquerque Pride and several other incredible LGBTQ+ supporting organizations to make sure that everybody knows that this team and this club and this community is a place for them.”