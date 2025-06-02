Procession held for fallen Bloomfield Police Officer

A Bloomfield police officer is closer to his final resting place after law enforcement from across the state took part in a procession Sunday, transporting Timothy Ontiveros from the hospital to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Bloomfield police officer is closer to his final resting place after law enforcement from across the state took part in a procession Sunday, transporting Timothy Ontiveros from the hospital to the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Bloomfield Police said Ontiveros pulled over 58-year-old Dennis Armenta May 26 for a traffic violation. Armenta allegedly refused to roll his window down or show his ID.

BPD said Ontiveros and another officer broke one of his windows to arrest him and that’s when Armenta started shooting.

He hit Ontiveros multiple times, with one of the bullets hitting his neck. Bloomfield PD also said bullets narrowly missed the other officer. That officer then shot and killed Armenta.

The second officer wasn’t hurt. BPD said it’s not releasing his name until the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office finishes its investigation.

Bloomfield police said despite multiple surgeries and efforts from medical staff both in Bloomfield and in Albuquerque, officer Ontiveros died Sunday.

Sunday, Albuquerque Police, New Mexico State Police, Bloomfield Police and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies lead his body to OMI in a white transport SUV. Albuquerque Fire Rescue and UNM Police were also there in solidarity.

KOB4 also saw loved ones included in the procession. Many had Ontiveros’ badge number and hearts written on their cars.

Funeral arrangements for the officer have not been announced yet.

Timothy Ontiveros had only been with Bloomfield Police for about 5 months, since December 2024. Before that he worked as an officer for the Farmington Police Department. He also had been a volunteer firefighter for the Aztec Fire Department since 2017.

In a statement, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said his death is a “heartbreaking reminder” of the dangers law enforcement officers face daily. She also said he was just 33-years-old and performed his duty with bravery and honor. The Governor’s full statement is below.

Bloomfield Police released its own statement. Which said, in part, the short time he served Ontiveros demonstrated “kindness, professionalism and dedication to the safety of the community he served.” The Department’s full statement is below.

The community is also showing its support. About 700 people came out to Aztec Sunday to honor officer Ontiveros and help out his family. Through selling frito pies, taking donations and holding an auction, the Aztec Senior Center was able to raise about $10,000

KOB4 spoke to one of officer Ontiveros’ neighbors who said he would always wave to them and was close to her daughter.

“When we heard of this, you know, it’s just, it’s very important that we support all of our police officers, all of our fire department and what they go through, people don’t realize what they go through every day,” Mary McDonald said.

As we KOB4 learned more about officer Ontiveros, we’re also learned more about his alleged killer. Dennis Armenta has a lengthy criminal history.

He plead guilty to aggravated assault back in 2023. His other charges include criminal trespassing, making threats and DWI. He’s also been accused of concealing his identity and resisting arrest prior to the May 26 shooting.

Statement from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham:

I am devastated by the loss of Bloomfield Police Officer Timothy Ontiveros, who gave his life in the line of duty while protecting the Bloomfield community. His death is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers our law enforcement officers face every single day.

Officer Ontiveros joined the Bloomfield Police Department in November 2024 and quickly earned the respect of the community he served. At just 33 years old, he performed his duty with bravery and honor, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to public safety.

I extend my deepest condolences to Officer Ontiveros’s family, friends, and fellow officers. Today, all New Mexicans honor his life, his service, and the sacrifice he made to keep others safe. Officer Ontiveros’s service will never be forgotten.

Statement from Bloomfield Police Department:

“Officer Ontiveros was a valued member of the Bloomfield Police Department. In his short time with the agency, he demonstrated kindness, professionalism, and dedication to the safety of the community he served. We are all grieving his loss and ask for your prayers and support for the family of Officer Ontiveros and the Bloomfield Police Department as we navigate this tremendous loss.”