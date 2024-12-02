Quick action prevents tragedy for family traveling on Thanksgiving

What started out as a happy day to celebrate Thanksgiving quickly turned scary – but one quick decision was the difference between tragedy and turkey dinner together later that day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Quick action turned what could’ve been a tragedy into a very thankful Thanksgiving dinner for one Albuquerque family.

Syreena Roberts was driving in her car, in front of her daughter, Natasha, who was driving in another car. A mother of nine children, Syreena became concerned when Natasha started speeding and swerving all over the road.

Natasha’s 15-year-old brother, Malachi Lopez, was riding in the passenger seat. He became concerned as they approached Rio Grande.

“I just kept yelling her name and I kept asking, ‘what are you doing?!’ She looked at me. It looked like she was there but she put her hands back on her lap,” Malachi recalled.

That’s when he grabbed the wheel, trying to keep the car on the road. Above all, he was trying to keep his big sister, his two little sisters riding in the backseat and himself safe.

“I was leaning up like this and I was trying to peek over the dashboard. I looked back because they were both screaming back there but I looked back and we were halfway off the road. We almost hit a tree,” Malachi said.

No one knew it at the time but Natasha was having a seizure.

Syreena was confused and thought something was wrong with Natasha’s car.

A phone call arose panic.

“Her phone is connected to Bluetooth on the car. When the phone answered, I could hear my 15-year-old son Malachi screaming his sister’s name. I could hear my two youngest daughters in the backseat, screaming and crying,” Syreena said.

Fearing a crash into a ravine as they approached the Paseo del Norte overpass, Syreena knew she had to act quick — so she slammed on her brakes.

“I knew, in the long run, we’d be better off being rear-ended than my other kids would going off the bridge,” Syreena said.

Luckily, the cars were barely dented.

“I knew that, if I did this, we could get hurt and it was terrifying but I knew I had to and it was a hard hit for us,” Syreena said.

The even bigger blessing was that no one was hurt in the crash.

Natasha went to the hospital in an ambulance. Doctors released her in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Considering what they went through, this Thanksgiving was even more special.

Syreena said Natasha never had a seizure before so she’ll be following up with medical specialists for treatment. We spoke with Natasha, who said she is grateful for her family and their quick actions.