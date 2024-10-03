Report: Laguna Burger set to open location near UNM

This will be their seventh location, in addition to their kiosk at The Pit and their food truck.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Local burger chain Laguna Burger is reportedly planning to expand to the UNM area early next year with hiring set to begin this year.

The City of Albuquerque issued a permit for Laguna Burger to renovate 105 Harvard Dr. S.E., the former location of 505 Spirits, near Harvard and Central.

According to Albuquerque Business First, the chain hopes to open there in mid-January. The new addition will give them seven locations in total, along with a kiosk in The Pit and a food truck.

They expect to hire around 30 employees, starting in December.