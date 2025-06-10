Report ranks New Mexico as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly US states

The report ranked the Land of Enchantment high for several factors.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It is Pride Month and a new national study ranks New Mexico as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly states in the U.S.

National advocacy group Out Leadership ranked New Mexico in 11th in its 2025 LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index report, climbing two spots from last year.

The report measures states in five key areas, including legal protections, religious attitudes, health care access and work environments. Researchers say it’s clear New Mexico is doing pretty well.

“New Mexico is a regional leader due to its progressive policies. It has a lack of anti-LGBTQ+ laws and it has strong political support. The businesses that are operating in New Mexico have benefited from a lower risk of talent flight. New Mexico is a welcoming environment for LGBTQ+ employers and customers,” said Manuel Gallegos, with Out Leadership.

While New Mexico is already at the top of the pack, scoring 86 out of 100 possible points, researchers say adopting even more inclusive policies could boost the state’s GDP by 3%.

Although New Mexico is rising in its LGBTQ+ friendliness, the national average score dropped for the third year in a row. It’s now at just 62 points.

Researchers blame that decrease on several states adopting new anti-LGBTQ+ laws, like gender-affirming care bans and “Don’t Say Gay laws.”

Advocates say moves like that are just not good for business.

Neighboring Colorado ranked eighth in this year’s report but lost a point compared to last year. Arizona ranked 24th and Texas ranked 35th. Massachusetts ranked first.