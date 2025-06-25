Residents push for change along dangerous road

Thousands of people drive along Highway 528 between Iris and Idalia everyday. KOB 4 has covered multiple crashes there in the last year alone.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A busy stretch of road in Rio Rancho that’s proven to be dangerous, even deadly, is capturing the attention of state leaders.

Rep. Alan Martinez of Rio Rancho hosted a Town Hall at Church of the Incarnation Tuesday night to give people who live in the area a place to voice their concerns about Highway 528 near Pasilla Road in the River’s Edge community. He also invited leaders from the New Mexico Department of Transportation including secretary Ricky Serna.

The dreary monsoon night couldn’t keep people away, as hundreds showed up and many asked for a stoplight at Pasilla Road and 528.

“We’ve had so many deaths and a lot of injuries and people say we can reduce the speed limit. That’s not going to do it,” Barbara Liebeck said.

“People just drive so fast, they tailgate you, they cut in front of you it’s just badly needed,” said Patricia Valdez.

We reported on the most recent crash on Highway 528 near Honduras Road in April where someone had to be life flighted to the hospital.

In October 2024 the community mourned the loss of Joanne and Pat Salerno. The couple was T-boned at an intersection pulling left onto the highway after church one Sunday. They both died in the crash.

“There’s been enough discussion, there’s been enough emails back and forth and the time is now,” said Rep. Alan Martinez.

Martinez began the town hall with a moment of silence for the Salernos and others who have died or been injured on the road.

Serna talked to the crowd about what NMDOT is doing to try to make it safer. The department did a study at the intersection but it didn’t show any further safety measures were needed. But Serna said they started another study after the Salerno’s were killed. Those results won’t be back until September and he’s not sure yet if a stoplight is the answer.

He identified temporary measures that could be put in place while the study continues, including prohibiting left turns from Pasilla Road onto 528 and working with law enforcement to make sure people aren’t speeding.

Some residents said they felt making their voices heard could bring about change. But others said they’ll believe it when they see it.

“I want to be hopeful, but I have extreme doubts because things just don’t seem to happen about this light,” Carol Tepper said.