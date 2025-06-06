Residents weigh in on fiber optic installation during town hall

Residents made their voices heard during a town hall the city hosted Thursday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque hosted a town hall Thursday to allow residents to voice their concerns with fiber optic line construction issues.

The virtual town hall addressed these issues and enforcement for new rules put in place for companies doing construction. Homeowners have said they’re fed up with unrepaired property damage, hits to utility lines (e.g., sewer, water, gas), open holes and potholes and sidewalks left unrestored.

“They breach the sewer line, which happened four times in my neighborhood. Two times water lines, one time XFINITY, but a citizen can’t go without the bathroom for 24 hours. So maybe there needs to be a clarification on emergencies, they need to rectify that,” resident William Schooley said.

“We’ve also had the experience of a water line broken, the experience of paint being left everywhere… asphalt patches on concrete. I understand you’re trying to toughen the rules but the rules aren’t helpful if they’re not enforced,” resident Dorthy Nesbit said.

The new rules include stop work orders and the creation of a working group to form a plan to improve the installation process.

