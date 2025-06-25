Resource center now open for New Mexicans impacted by fires and floods

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico state government opened a disaster resource center and a support hotline to help people impacted by recent fires and flooding.

The State of New Mexico is working with state agencies to provide resources. They opened a resource center at the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center in Los Lunas. It will remain open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. “until further notice.”

At the resource center, Valencia County residents impacted by the Desert Willow Complex Fire can replace documents, get help with SNAP and Medicaid benefits, get help with insurance questions, claims and disaster case management – and receive peer support.

The state will also have disaster case managers available in-person at the Grant County Business and Conference Center in Silver City from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day “until further notice.” The managers will connect residents to resources. Peer support workers will also be available.

If you can’t make it to one of these locations, you can call the State Disaster Helpline at 1-833-663-4736. It is is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

