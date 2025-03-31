Retrial set for former APD officer accused of excessive force

The first trial for Kenneth Skeens ended in a hung jury last April. He was criminally charged for the way he arrested a man, who has a disability, trying to buy a bike at a Target.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A jury will be seated Monday for the retrial of a former Albuquerque police officer accused of excessive force.

The first trial for Kenneth Skeens ended in a hung jury last April. He was criminally charged for the way he arrested a man, who has a disability, trying to buy a bike at a Target.

Skeens says he believed Matthew McManus was trying to steal the bike. Body camera video shows Skeens and two other officers interacting with McManus in the self-checkout line.

Skeens is charged with false imprisonment, perjury and making a false report. Opening statements are expected Tuesday.

MORE: