Revised Bernalillo County drug and alcohol policy now one step closer to approval

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Revisions to Bernalillo County’s drug and alcohol workplace policy are one step closer to becoming a reality.

County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday that supports revising the policy “for future consideration by the board.” The next step is to work with attorneys and human resources to review and revise the policy. Then, it will go back to the board to decide on adopting the policy or not. That will likely take place later this year.

Commissioner Eric Olivas pushed for this revised policy. Olivas said marijuana should be treated more like alcohol, since it is legal medically and recreationally, and that employees shouldn’t be punished for using it legally while off the clock.

Employees would still get drug tested but not for marijuana. The changes wouldn’t apply to law enforcement, who carry firearms, and county employees required to hold a commercial driver’s license.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners approved around $1.2 million for two housing projects:

$448,910 for 40 housing vouchers

The vouchers will go toward people identified as homeless or “precariously housed,” with a diagnosed mental illness and/or co-occurring disorder. They must also meet the criteria defined by the Community Connections Supportive Housing Program.

$800,000 to the City of Albuquerque’s Recovery Housing Campus

The campus will include 50 homes for people diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder. The homes will be within an area of community buildings and services.