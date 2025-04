RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — The fire chief in Rio Arriba County has issued a burn ban until further notice due to high wind gusts forecast to increase the risk of wildfires.

Rio Arriba County Fire Chief Enrico Trujillo penned a letter Tuesday afternoon, issuing the ban. The county encompasses Española and Chama. Wind gusts of 45-55 mph are possible in those places.

