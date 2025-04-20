Rio Arriba County sheriff dies unexpectedly

Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy A. Merrifield, 50, died at his home early Sunday morning.

The announcement came in a press release from the Office of the County Manager.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Sheriff Billy A. Merrifield, who passed away unexpectedly at his home early this morning,” the release stated. “Sheriff Merrifield dedicated his life to serving and protecting the residents of Rio Arriba County, and his loss is felt deeply throughout our county.”

No further details as to the cause of death were shared Sunday as an investigation is now underway.

Merrifield was named interim sheriff in late 2021 after the resignation of James Lujan. Merrifield won an election in 2022.

In a statement from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety, secretary Jason R. Bowie wrote, “Sheriff Billy Merrifield was a steadfast guardian of his community and a compassionate public servant.”

