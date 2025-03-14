Rio Bravo Brewing to host third annual Women’s Festival

The festival is a free event with live entertainment and food that isn't just for women. It is for the whole family.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In celebration of Women’s History Month, Rio Bravo Brewing is hosting its third annual Women’s Festival this Saturday.

The event, set for noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, is free and open to all ages. They will have food and drinks, local vendors, live entertainment and what they describe as insight into local nonprofits and organizations.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the New Mexico Dream Center. The center aims to bring an end to human trafficking in New Mexico.

To learn more about the festival, click here or see the video above.