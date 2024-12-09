Rio Grande Rivalry loss ends tough week for Lobo athletics

UNM has been through a pending investigation on a fight within the basketball team, introducing a new athletic director and several key members of the Lobo football team leaving just this past week.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The new Lobo athletic director hasn’t been on the job for a full week and he already has several things on his plate.

Fernando Lovo, the new athletic director at the University of New Mexico, is looking for a new head football coach and is waiting on the results of an investigation involving the men’s basketball team.

To make matters worse, the Lobo men’s basketball team lost 89-83 to the New Mexico State University Aggies in the Rio Grande Rivalry game Saturday night.

Sources say Ole Miss’s Zack Arnett and Texas A&M’s Holmon Wiggins are in the running for the head football coach job. Arnett is a former Lobo.

How do fans feel about this? In the video above, we spoke to them and broke down all the latest on the moves swirling around UNM.