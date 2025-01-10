Rio Rancho Elementary School closes Friday due to gas leak

Some students in the City of Vision will wake up clear-eyed and bushy-tailed, a little bit later than usual, as there are no classes at one school due to a gas leak.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Students at Rio Rancho Elementary School won’t have to attend classes Friday because of a gas leak in the school.

Staff smelled a faint odor in some of the classrooms Thursday. Then, crews discovered a leak in the school’s gas line outside.

School administration sent students home early Thursday so they could start repairing the damaged line. The school will stay closed throughout the day Friday.