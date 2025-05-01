Rio Rancho offers multiple summer programs for children and teens

The time to sign up for summer camps is now as the city, school district and more offer up plenty of options.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — We are a month out from the final bell for Rio Rancho Public Schools and city departments are gearing up for a summer of fun.

If you’re a parent who wants to enroll your children into summer camp, now is the time to look around.

One of those programs is the Arts of Success Summer Camp within Rio Rancho Public Schools.

“Everything is project based, the kids get to perform, they get to act, they get to create,” said Richard Guerrero, a band director for RRPS.

The summer camp is one weeklong where kids go for half a day and get a chance to explore music, art, and athletics. Guerrero said spots are going fast but there is still some time to enroll.

“Families can log on to our district website and look at the fine arts section, where they will find a link to all of the information,” Guerrero said. “They can fill out a form and we still have a few spots available.”

The Parks and Rec department has also started registration for the summer camp sessions held at the five recreation centers in Rio Rancho. These sessions are Monday through Friday from June 2 to August 1.

The Rio Rancho Police Department is teaming up with them for their Cop Camp program.

“We entertain kids from 5-9 years old in some camps and the other kids are 10-13, so we just teach various stuff — stranger danger, home alone safety,” said Chris Beck, a RRPD officer and school resource officer.

However, it’s their Student Police Academy that draws the most attention, where high school age kids go through a mini academy.

“It might be the K9 unit coming out and one of the officers dressing up in the bite suit then they can actually see the K9 in live action. We might set up a crime scene and have them work it and try to solve it,” Beck said.

Families can find information about all the summer programs on the City website.