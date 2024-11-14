Rio Rancho police: 2 dead, several injured in fiery crash

Rio Rancho police responded around 5:30 p.m. to a call about two vehicles engulfed in flames, according to the Rio Rancho Observer.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Police confirmed two people were killed and several others were injured in a fiery crash Wednesday evening in Rio Rancho.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rio Rancho police received a notification about a crash in the area of King Road and Sheba Drive Northwest. Officers arrived and confirmed two cars collided and erupted in flames.

Police and fire crews helped the people in both vehicles. Two people were pronounced dead. “Multiple other patients” were taken to area hospitals, all in critical condition.

The Rio Rancho Police Department issued this statement Thursday:

“On behalf of the Rio Rancho Police Department, and Rio Rancho Fire Rescue, we extend our deepest condolences the families, and to all those affected by this tragic event.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Police aren’t releasing any of the names, pending family notification.