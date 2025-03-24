Rio Rancho school board to address bell schedule proposal

By KOB

There is some concern the new schedule would mean more demand for bus transportation, which is already feeling a squeeze.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Parents in Rio Rancho will get to weigh in on school issues Monday night, including a proposed change to the bell schedule.

Rio Rancho Public Schools’ Board of Education is scheduled to discuss moving from a four-tier bell time to a three-tier bell time.

A study showed this change would only increase the need for more buses. Rio Rancho school leaders say there is already a bus driver shortage.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.