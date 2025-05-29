Rio Rancho summer meal program set to begin in June

The district aims to keep children fed throughout summer break with meals available Monday through Thursday.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Every summer Rio Rancho public schools makes their way around different city parks to distribute meals.

“It is a supplemental program where students can go to local parks and be able to get a breakfast and a lunch at no charge to the family or to the student. It’s a good program, really good initiative that RRPS tries to offer,” said Felix Griego, the RRPS Executive Director Student Nutrition.

The program is every week Monday-Thursday. Students can go to nine different parks in Rio Rancho and get free hot breakfast around 7:30 a.m. District staff makes their way to distribute lunch around starting at 10:30 a.m.

“It is pretty unique; you don’t have to be a Rio Rancho student. You could go to Albuquerque Public Schools, even if you are travelling from Santa Fe and you are in Rio Rancho you can go and have access to those meals,” said Griego.

Their summer feeding program starts Monday, June 2 and goes through July 24.

Griego said two years ago they served around 50,000 meals a summer and that number has significantly increased.

“We are going to expand the program, last year we did have over 100,000 meals that were served which doubled from the prior year, so we are projecting to serve even more. We encourage our families, parents, people taking care of students during the summer to visit the nine sites and locations,” said the Executive Director Student Nutrition.

St. Felix Pantry in Rio Rancho also distributes groceries from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. People just need proof of residency in New Mexico.