Roadrunner Food Bank to distribute holiday meal boxes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Roadrunner Food Bank is distributing boxes of food for meals to people who need them during the holiday season.

There is a holiday drive-thru Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at EXPO New Mexico. The food bank will distribute boxes with a protein, canned goods, boxed goods and produce like carrots, apples, potatoes and onions.

The boxes are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure you make it in time!