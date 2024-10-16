Roswell police shoot and kill suspect during pursuit

The suspect was accused of crashing into another vehicle while driving off from police, and then allegedly running away with a gun in hand.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Police say they shot and killed a suspect who drove off and then ran away from officers trying to arrest him Tuesday.

According to the Roswell Police Department, they surveilled and followed 28-year-old Louie Archuleta because he faced several charges, including child abuse, receiving stolen property, negligently making a firearm accessible to a minor, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting an officer.

On Tuesday, officers tracked Archuleta down to the parking lot of the Candlewood Suites hotel on Military Heights Drive. As officers tried arresting him, he allegedly drove away and crashed into another vehicle near the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, not far from the hotel.

According to police, he jumped out of the vehicle with a gun, which officers noticed while chasing after him.

“During the foot pursuit, Archuleta’s actions resulting in multiple RPD officers firing shots at Archuleta, who was struck by one or more of the shots,” police said in a release issued Tuesday.

Medics took Archuleta to the hospital where he later died.

No officers sustained injuries. The driver of the vehicle that Archuleta crashed into also didn’t sustain injuries.

New Mexico State Police is investigating this incident.