Roswell UFO Festival to celebrate 78th anniversary of incident

The City of Roswell is days away from its 78th annual UFO Festival. Here's a preview.

ROSWELL, N.M. — Aliens of some sort are ready to take over Roswell for the UFO Festival to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the UFO incident near the city.

City leaders say they’re starting their celebrations early.

“What we have different coming out this year is, the number one thing we have going on, the event is starting the this year on a Thursday instead of on a Friday,” organizer Barbara Gomez said.

The festival will kick off with a drone show Thursday. They will also have a Walk of Fame ceremony, honoring Glen Davis. Davis is the mortician involved with the 1947 UFO incident. They will also have a pet costume contest and ufologists will also speak.

“Don Schmidt, Travis Walton, Tom Reed, Kathleen Martin, Jennifer Stein, some of these are very well-known ufologists that can speak about the truth of this, or is it? Is it the truth, or is it not? But you can decide about that,” Gomez said.

Even floods last October couldn’t keep the UFO Festival from landing this year.

“That convention center has still not been repaired. So, the people that were there at the convention center have moved downtown,” Gomez said.

Regardless, Gomez expects to see a lot more aliens walking around this year.

“They literally have 10,000 people go through the UFO Museum during the UFO weekend. So that’s not including the people on the streets, the people coming to listen to music. So we can estimate anywhere from 15 to 18,000 people come here,” she said.

With the Reno Air Races around the corner in Roswell, Gomez believes the festival will only see more visitors in the years to come.

“We always see a lot of people during the UFO [Fest]. It’s not only nationally known, it’s internationally known, so I think that it’ll bring a lot of focus to Roswell. And so when the air show gets here, it’s going to put it have a bigger impact, not only for Roswell, but the surrounding communities within the area,” she said.

Entry to the UFO Festival is free. It starts this Thursday, July 3, and goes through Sunday, July 6. The city will close Main Street the entire weekend.