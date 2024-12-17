Roswell zoo to reopen after historic flooding

The Spring River Zoo closed when historic flooding devastated the city.

ROSWELL, N.M. — The City of Roswell is planning to reopen the Spring River Zoo after closing it in the wake of historic flooding that devastated the city.

The city is scheduled to reopen the zoo Tuesday. They will resume the normal 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours, seven days a week. Admission is still free.

The zoo closed to recover from flooding that caused significant damage to city facilities, including the zoo.

The zoo pond will still be closed as flooding caused heavy damage that will require long-term repairs.