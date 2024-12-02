Rude Boy Cookies blames crime in the area for relocation

The business is also raising funds for their relocation.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rude Boy Cookies is no longer on Central in Albuquerque and they say high crime in their area is to blame for it.

The owner, Mike Silva, is hoping to relocate because he said his store, near the University of New Mexico, can’t survive the rising crime in the area.

Silva said people have robbed them at gunpoint, stole their copper wire and broke their front door four times, all since June. He added that this has cost the business tens of thousands of dollars, leading to the relocation plan.

Silva started a GoFundMe to ask the community to ask the community for help with the move.